Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.81. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$27.56 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.