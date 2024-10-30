Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.81. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$27.56 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
