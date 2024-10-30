Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

