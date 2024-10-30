Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 691,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.