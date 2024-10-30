Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Price

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

WM traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $216.65. 638,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $162.03 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

