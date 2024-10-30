Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Macquarie Analyst Says

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.36. 3,409,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

