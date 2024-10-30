RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 11% – Should You Sell?

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.15). 864,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 523,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

