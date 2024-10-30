Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Safehold stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 162,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,130. The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 108.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

