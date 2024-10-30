Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.78. The stock has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock worth $22,616,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

