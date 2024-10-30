Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $185.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,185,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

