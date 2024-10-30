Savaria Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Savaria Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE SIS opened at C$22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.13. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SIS

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042 in the last 90 days. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.