Saybrook Capital NC Sells 589 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.43. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $202.41 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.