Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Up 2.0 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.