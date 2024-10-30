Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 363,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 131,251 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.