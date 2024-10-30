Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for VF Earnings

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

VF Stock Up 27.0 %

VFC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VF by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

