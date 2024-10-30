Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.90 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 100104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7671625 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

