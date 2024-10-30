ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Cut by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $952.97 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $558.09 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $890.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.19.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

