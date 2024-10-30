Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

