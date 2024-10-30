SharkNinja (SN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.050-4.210 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

