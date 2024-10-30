Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Drops By 13.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
