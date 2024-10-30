Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Drops By 13.3%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.