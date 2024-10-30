Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 40.7%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

DUFRY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 62,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,004. Avolta has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

