Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Grows By 16.6%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

BRRDF stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. Borregaard ASA has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

