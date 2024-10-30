Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Increases By 14.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.3 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

