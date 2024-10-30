Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Increases By 14.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.3 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.
About Bunzl
