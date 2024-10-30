Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Drops By 28.9%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 820,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.39. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 47.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.