Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 13.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
CHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 84,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.11.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Stories
