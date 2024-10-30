Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 13.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 84,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

