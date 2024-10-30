Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 22.1%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,038,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 3,898,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.