Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Expands By 25.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 536,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,461 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,872. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

