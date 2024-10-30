Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Drops By 7.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after buying an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $47,839,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 385,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

