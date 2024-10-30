Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Drops By 11.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.2 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Diageo has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

