Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Rises By 27.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $780.00 on Wednesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $652.00 and a 1-year high of $855.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.27.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

