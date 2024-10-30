Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Rises By 27.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $780.00 on Wednesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $652.00 and a 1-year high of $855.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.27.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.