Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 30.4%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,640,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 18,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

