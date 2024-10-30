Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Increases By 25.5%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 6,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,001. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

