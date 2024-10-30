Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Expands By 24.3%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,614. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.70.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

