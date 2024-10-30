Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Increases By 29.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

