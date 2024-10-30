Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Grows By 39.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
IUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 33,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,207. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $50.86.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
