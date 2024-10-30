Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Grows By 39.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 33,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,207. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

