Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Drops By 10.0%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 19,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 226.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $5,191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $223,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 154,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.43 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. Krispy Kreme's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

