Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Increases By 18.8%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Primech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Primech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Primech
