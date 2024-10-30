Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Increases By 18.8%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Primech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Primech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

