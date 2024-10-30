Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Expands By 27.5%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.