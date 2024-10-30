Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Decreases By 16.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,299,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,902.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 1.9 %
QUBSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
About Qantas Airways
