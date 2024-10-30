Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Decreases By 16.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,299,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,902.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 1.9 %

QUBSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

