Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Increases By 24.0%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SFS Group Stock Performance
SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80.
About SFS Group
