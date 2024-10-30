Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Increases By 24.0%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

