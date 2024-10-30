Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Rises By 21.0%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

