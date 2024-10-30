Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Grows By 22.3%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 177,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
