Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreases By 15.1%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 4,218,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.