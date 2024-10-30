Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.