Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Announces Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SKWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 234,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,410. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on SKWD
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is a support level?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.