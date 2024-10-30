Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 220,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,410. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

