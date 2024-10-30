Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 220,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,410. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
