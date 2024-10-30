Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 355,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

