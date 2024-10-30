SLERF (SLERF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.20 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $90.03 million and $21.20 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SLERF has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.18401753 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $21,033,985.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

