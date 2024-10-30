Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,866 J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

