Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNOA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 22,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

