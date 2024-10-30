Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 16th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB remained flat at $18.62 on Wednesday. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

